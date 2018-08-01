“El Nene” from Sinaloa Cartel captured in Mexico

Mexican reports say he is a Belizean

CHETUMAL, Quintana Roo, Mexico, Mon. July 30, 2018– The Sinaloa Cartel is an international cartel that is involved in drug trafficking, money laundering, and other forms of organized crime. On Thursday, July 26, reports out of Mexico were that one of the cartel members in the area was captured in Chetumal – and he appears to be a Belizean.

According to several online reports, on Wednesday night around 10 p.m., Dioney Rolando, 24, who goes by the alias “El Nene” and who the reports say is a Belizean, was driving a blue Nissan pickup truck with four other persons inside, who were only identified in Mexican reports as Manuel M.P. and Abel “A” from Chetumal, and Oscar Joel F.D. and Ulises “R” from Mexico City. They were headed towards the airport and tried to avoid a police checkpoint. Their suspicious behavior led the police to chase after them.

After the police caught up with them on the Chactemal Bridge, which is not far from Belize’s border, the men did not resist, but were reportedly making phone calls, presumably requesting backup from their colleagues.

This caused police to also request backup, and when they searched the pickup, they found firearms and cocaine.

The men were arrested and put under heavy police guard. The reports also say that the men were employees of Zurisaday Villaseñor Mendez, who is the alleged leader of the Sinaloa Cartel in the area. Interestingly, in October of 2012, Mendes was arrested and charged at the Las Vegas Hotel at the Corozal Free Zone because police found firearms and drugs in his room.

Mendez was granted bail of $75,000 by the Supreme Court in February of 2014, and he took the opportunity and escaped.