FBI offers US$10,000 reward to solve Anne Swaney’s murder

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 23, 2017–The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has posted a US$10,000 reward which they are offering for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Anne Elizabeth McComb Swaney, 39—the American executive producer of online operations at ABC7 who was found strangled in the Mopan River just over a year ago, on January 15, 2016, at Nabitunich Stone Cottage Resort, an eco-resort near Succotz, Cayo, where she had been vacationing.

The development was announced tonight in an investigative report released by ABC7’s I-Team journalist, Chuck Goudie, who traveled to Belize for an update on the investigations.

“We are still awaiting some test results that were sent abroad. Other than that there are still no leads,” Belize police inspector Stanley Bowden, deputy commander of the Benque Viejo Del Carmen formation, said in the report broadcast by ABC7 tonight.

The flyer announcing the reward said that the FBI and Belize police are seeking the public’s assistance in their attempts to solve the murder.

To date, there is no established motive, no prime suspect and no lead in the case.

According to ABC7, FBI agents, who have been on the case since last January, have traveled to Guatemala to re-question the man who had been detained near the site where Swaney was found murdered.

The man, Victor Manuel Franco Menjivar, 24, was set free after Belizean authorities levied an immigration fine.

In 2016, Belize recorded 138 murders—the second highest count in the nation’s history.