Gungulung resident, recovering from previous gunshot wounds, dies after being shot again

BELIZE CITY, Sun. July 29, 2018– At about 4:30 on the evening of April 10, Dean Nembhard, Jr., 22, an unemployed resident of Holy Emmanuel Street, in the Gungulung area of Lake Independence (Lake I), was walking on Holy Emmanuel Street when a gunman came up and shot him twice in his abdomen.

Nembhard was rushed to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH) and was admitted to ward. He was released last month, June, about 60 days after he was shot.

However, at about 11:00 last night, less than a month after he was discharged from the hospital and one week after celebrating his 23rd birthday, Nembhard was shot and died shortly after he was rushed to the KHMH.

Police said that at about 11:55 last night, they went to the hospital, where they saw Nembhard suffering with 3 gunshot wounds – one in the left side of the head, one under the left eye, and one in the center of the chest.

His family told us that last night, Nembhard was socializing with friends on Moya Street, not far from Nutmeg Street.

At about 10:00 in the night, Nembhard’s brother thought that it was too late for him to walk home to the Gungulung, where he lived with his mother, Stephanie Francis.

Therefore, Nembhard’s brother called him and told him to come to their father’s house on Nutmeg Street to sleep for the night, so that he could go home safely in the morning.

However, at about 11:20 p.m., while Nembhard was walking through the alley where he was socializing, towards Sutherland Street, intending to go to his father’s home on Nutmeg Street, which is at the junction of Sutherland Street, an unknown gunman who was lurking in the area shot him multiple times.

The gunman then escaped.

Police say that the motive for the murder of Nembhard is not yet known, although there are unofficial reports pointing to gang retaliation as the reason that Nembhard may have been murdered.

He was reportedly affiliated with the PIV gang that is located in the Lake Independence area.

Nembhard’s troubles may have begun when he moved with his mother to her new home in the Gungulung, where there is another gang in that area called the Gungulungs gang, which has been in a rivalry with the PIV gang.

Before Nembhard was shot in April, he had also been shot in the arm during a robbery at Monica’s Pawn Shop on Cemetery Road, in Belize City on December 17, 2017.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time that Dean Nembhard, Sr. and his family have lost a son to gun violence. On the night of September 9, 2016, their youngest son, Deandre, 17, was also shot to death while socializing at a party in his grandfather’s yard on Croton Lane, Belize City, which is not far from their house on Nutmeg Street.

Police said that on that night, a vehicle stopped in front of the yard and a gunman came out and fired about two shots at the group, and Deandre was struck.

The gunman then rushed into the yard and fired more shots at Deandre while he was on the ground, then the gunman rushed back into the car and escaped.

There are still unanswered questions as to why Deandre was murdered.

To make matters worse, Nembhard, Sr., is still grieving the death of his elder brother Dennis, also known as “Colored,” who was killed in 2009 on Moya Street.