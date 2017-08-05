Hit-and- run accident leaves girl, 16, in a coma

ORANGE WALK TOWN, Thurs. Aug. 3, 2017–Monique Morey, 16, a student of Belize City, is presently in a coma in the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital after she was knocked down by an unknown driver in Orange Walk Town while she was standing by a bus stop on Dangriga Street, waiting to board a bus to come back to Belize City.

Morey was found unresponsive at the side of the road at about 5:00 yesterday morning by a woman who alerted her mother. She was taken to the Northern Regional Hospital, where she was given initial treatment, after which she was rushed to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

Police are trying to find the heartless hit-and-run driver who left the girl on the road to die after knocking her down.