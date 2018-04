BELIZE CITY, Mon. Apr. 16, 2018– Well-known Inspector of Police, Nicolas Palomo, 42, who was the Deputy Commander of Orange Walk police, succumbed to double pneumonia last night at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital after going to the hospital with severe respiratory problems.

Before taking up the post of Deputy Commander of Orange Walk District, Palomo was a sergeant at the Crimes Investigation Branch Belize City.