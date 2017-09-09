Miss Jane celebrates 100th birthday

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Sept. 5, 2017–Dr. Jane Ellen Usher (nationally and affectionately known as Miss Jane), the longest running Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in the country, and the Caribbean, today celebrated her 100th birthday.

Miss Jane, who lives on the Philip Goldson Highway, has been CEO of the Holy Redeemer Credit Union (HRCU), the largest and most asset-rich credit union in the country — with assets of over $501.2 million dollars and a record 50,564 members — since 1956.

True to her spirit, Miss Jane spent her birthday at work at HRCU, on Hydes Lane, where she initially worked as a clerk when she joined the organization in 1944.

On her birthday, she said she feels truly blessed to have reached this milestone of 100 years. She loves to go to her workplace, where she gets the opportunity to talk to staff members and of course, the member-owners of HRCU. She says she is humbled to be at the forefront as CEO of the largest credit union in Belize, which is also among the largest in the Caribbean region.

Miss Jane, the wife of (the late) Henry “Eagles” Usher, a famous sportsman and credit union pioneer of his time, said that the job of CEO can be stressful at times, but she has “very good people” whom she can depend on to get the work done. She wants to assure the public that when she can no longer perform the functions of CEO at HRCU, there are well-qualified persons at HRCU who will be able to take up the challenge.

The best advice she can give to people is to always think positive; and to avoid being around people who are negative-thinking and prophets of doom and gloom.

Miss Jane said that she is a reader of Amandala and she is thankful to the Almighty for allowing her to continue “serving her people” at age 100 (and 2 days).

Over the years, Miss Jane helped manage and expand the credit union – which had an initial share capital of 75 cents, from three members who invested 25 cents each, that increased over the years to over half a billion dollars today.

On 15 June, 1956, she was appointed general manager and was elected to the position of secretary/treasurer. She was later appointed CEO of HRCU that same year.

In 2001, Miss Jane was honored with the Golden Eagle Award from the Belize Credit Union League for outstanding service to the credit union movement. That same year she was also honored by the Belize Business Bureau for her contributions to women’s development in business.

Miss Jane also served her country as a political leader. She served as a PUP Cabinet Minister of Health and Cooperatives from 1979 to 1984 under the PUP. From 1984 to 1989, she served as a member of the Opposition in the House of Representatives.

Then, between September 15, 1989 and June 1, 1993, she served as the president of the Senate. Miss Jane became Director Emeritus of the Holy Redeemer Credit Union in 2012.

In 2013, Miss Jane was awarded an honorary doctorate from Galen University for her long service to citizens of Belize.

In recognition of her many accomplishments and contributions, her life-long contributions to economic empowerment and dedicated public service, the United States Embassy Belize declared Dr. Jane Usher as the 2017 Woman of the Year. The announcement was made today on her birthday.

Miss Jane was one of eleven children, including Samuel William Price, John Cecil Price, Anna Cecilia Price, George Cadle Price (former Prime Minister of Belize), Lydia Mary Waight, Alice Margaret Craig, Josephine Delia Balderamos, Irene Elizabeth Canton, Katharine Louise Price and Judy Sybil Price.