Come January 1, 2017, it’s another KREM New Year’s Day Cycling Classic

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Dec. 29, 2016–It will be a sporting weekend extravaganza, as the old year ends on Saturday night, New Year’s Eve, with the Premier League of Belize (PLB) 2016-2017 Opening Season championship finals in Belmopan – Bandits vs BDF; and then on Sunday morning, New Year’s Day, the spotlight moves from football to cycling, as the Cycling Federation of Belize in collaboration with KREM Radio presents the 27th Annual KREM New Year’s Day Cycling Classic.

Defending Elite champion is Joel Adan Borland, while defending Female champion is Alicia Thompson. Last year’s Junior champion, Ernest Bradley, will be riding as an Elite rider in this year’s 2017 Krem Classic.

The Elite/Masters race takes off from the border in Corozal, while the Female and Junior races begin in Orange Walk Town. Start time is 9:00 a.m., and they all end on Central American Boulevard before its junction with Mahogany Street.

Elite, Female and Junior cyclists from Quintana Roo, Mexico, are expected to participate in this year’s race. And the “fat” station prizes for the Elites will certainly have an impact on how that race is ridden. Those major Elite station prizes include: $2,000.00 at San Roman Village; $1,000.00 at Shell One Stop, Orange Walk; $1,000.00 at Smart Tower at Mile 35; $1,000.00 at Maskall Junction; $1,000.00 at National Concrete Products Compound at Mile 11; and $1,000.00 at Coke Factory Cut-off, at Mile 9.

Please drive safely; and a Happy New Year to all!