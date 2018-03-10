Kadeem Myers, 27, and Jerilin Flowers, 49, shot in Rhaburn Alley

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Mar. 8, 201–8 At about 8:20 Tuesday night, a gunman went into Rhaburn Alley from New Road and opened fire on a group of persons who were socializing in a yard. The shooter, then escaped.

As a result of the shooting, Kadeem Myers, 27, a car dealer of Rhaburn Alley, and a female teacher, Jerilin Flowers, 49, also of Rhaburn Alley, were hit. Myers was shot in the upper leg and Flowers was shot in the left foot. They were rushed to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH), in a stable condition, were treated and later released.

We have learned, however, that Myers was readmitted into the hospital in a critical condition yesterday, Wednesday.

Eleven expended shells have been recovered from the scene, police said. A suspect has also reportedly been detained.

The shooting in Rhaburn Alley took place less than 24 hours after Treshawn Goff, 4, was shot in the right side of the head at about 8:00 Monday night on Nurse Findley Crescent. Treshawn was put in the Intensive Care Unit in the KHMH, but doctors could not save his life, and he died at about 5:00 Tuesday morning due to the massive injury to his head.

Information to us is that Treshawn, his sister, 2, and other children were playing on Nurse Findley Crescent, in front of their house, when a gunmandrove up in a car from Fabers Road into Nurse Findley Crescent and opened fire on the persons who were socializing in the Abraham family’s yard. Bullets from the firearm hit Treshawn, as well as his uncle, Ian Abraham, 27, who at the time was repairing his car in front of the house, near where the children were playing.

Apparently, the motive for this shooting is not yet known, and police are still investigating the matter.