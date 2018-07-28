Kelsey Balderamos and Emma Hoare to Colombia to represent Belize in Beach Volleyball at 2018 CAC Games

BELIZE CITY, Tues. July 24, 2018– Kelsey Balderamos and Emma Hoare departed Belize today to Barranquilla, Colombia to compete in Female Beach Volleyball at the XXIII Central American and Caribbean Games Barranquilla 2018, where 37 nations are competing in 47 different sport disciplines. The Volleyball competition will take place from Saturday, July 28 to Wednesday, August 1 at the Puerto Colombia beaches.

This is a historic event for Belize beach volleyball, as this year, we have qualified to these games for the first time.

We are also pleased to note that Mr. Martin Swasey, Beach Volleyball International Referee, will be an official referee at the Games.

The Central American and Caribbean Games are a multi-sport regional championship event, held once every four years. Belize’s participation in Beach Volleyball is an important and significant step, since this is the first time Belize has qualified in this discipline.

The Belize Volleyball Association wishes the entire Belize delegation best of luck, including athletes from the other participating disciplines – Athletics, Cycling and Sailing.

– press release –