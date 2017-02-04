Kiemar “Bewee” Nicholas, 19, paralyzed from neck down

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Jan. 31, 2017 –A young and once healthy teenager now lies in a hospital bed unable to move because he is paralyzed from his neck down.

Kiemar “Bewee” Nicholas, 19, was on a basketball court in Lindo’s Alley with two other friends on the night of Monday, January 23, when a gunman ambushed them and shot him in the neck.

Nicholas was immediately rushed to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH) for treatment.

After the shooting, word had quickly circulated that he had died, but when we later spoke with his father, Troydon Nicholas, he told us that his son had a 50-50 chance of survival and was in the intensive care unit at the KHMH.

However, things took a turn for the worse and we were told today, Tuesday, by Troydon Nicholas, that his eldest son Kiemar, was paralyzed.

While there is nothing that medical authorities can do about the severe paralysis, Kiemar’s family is trying to get him to Merida, Mexico, where he can get additional treatment for other complications suffered because of the paralysis.

As a result, they have organized two barbeque sales, one that is scheduled to take place this Saturday, February 4, and another scheduled for Saturday, February 11.

Those who may want to support Nicholas may make their purchase in Lindo’s Alley or call Kiemar’s father at 637-4784.