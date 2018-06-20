Lightning kills Mennonite Jacob Weibe, 22

SHIPYARD, Orange Walk District, Sun. June 17, 2018– At about 10:30 Saturday morning, a freak accident resulted in the death of Jacob Weibe, 22, a Mennonite laborer of Shipyard.

Weibe was struck by a lightning bolt while mending a fence on a property in his village. Information to us is that after he was struck by the bolt, he fell to the ground and became unresponsive.

Weibe was then rushed to the Northern Regional Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Reports are that while Weibe was mending the barbed wire fence, torrential rains came down that were accompanied by thunder and lightning. Shortly after, a bolt of lightning streaked down to the area where Weibe was standing and struck him.