Malik Humes, 21, remanded for aggravated assault and theft

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 11, 2018– A Belize City resident has been arraigned for aggravated assault and theft for an incident that occurred in Ladyville around 10:05 p.m. on Friday, June 8. He is Malik Humes, 21, a construction worker of 2 Wagner’s Lane.

Humes pleaded not guilty to the charges when he appeared today, Monday, before Chief Magistrate Sharon Fraser. She explained to him that she could not offer him bail because the offence of aggravated assault was committed with a firearm. She remanded him into custody until August 28.

Sharona Lamb, 33, the cashier for Mid-town Collection Outlet, located at Sky City Supermarket, Mile 8, Philip Goldson Highway, Ladyville, reported to police that she was walking from the supermarket to the Ladyville branch of the Belize Bank, located on the ground floor of the supermarket, when a man came from behind her and grabbed her hand bag, which contained two Belize Bank deposit slips, $910 for Beeline Internet and $4,047 for Belize Electricity Limited, for a total of $4,957.

She said the man ran towards the Philip Goldson Highway.

Joshua Trapp, 47, a businessman who was nearby, pursued the culprit, caught up with him and apprehended him. Trapp told police he saw Humes throw a hand bag into some bushes nearby, and Humes then managed to get away from his grasp.

Trapp said when he attempted to pursue Humes again, Humes took out a chrome pistol and pointed it at him. So, fearing for his life, he decided to abandon the pursuit.

Humes, however, was arrested and charged by police the following day, Saturday.