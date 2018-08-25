Pedal by Pedal – Chetumal’s Race of Sunday, August 19, 2018

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Aug. 20, 2018– It seems even Chetumal is mirroring the Weekend Warriors’ birthday races, because this past weekend almost 40 riders lined up for Omar Gomes’ birthday race in Chetumal. There were 3 Categories: the Elite Riders, 18 to 39; the Masters, 40-49; and the 50 Plus Riders; but we all rode together. Although it is a disadvantage to the older riders, they do have the one advantage that an older rider could win a younger riders’ PRIZE; and that is exactly what happened!

The race started at 8:30 a.m. on the 2 Mulas Circuit, which is by the seaside facing a hard cross wind. We did 20 laps, for a total of 35 miles.

As the race started, the Elites tried to stamp their authority on the race by attacking constantly, and although there were sporadic breakaways, they were all reeled in by the peloton. By the midway point, the furious pace, coupled with the sun and hard crosswind, started taking its toll on the weaker riders; and by the time they blew the whistle for the final lap, only about half of the riders remained to contest the victory. However, Team Santino’s had their entire complement of riders in this final lap, and so put their pacers on the front to control things for their sprinters. At the tape, it was the Elite rider, Juan Kuellar, Jr. taking the victory, with Benito Balam taking 2nd, both riders being 22 years old and in their prime. Stealing 3rd Place was the 62 year old Chief, who got the prize for 3rd Elite, as well as 1st Masters “A” and 1st Masters “B.” If that wasn’t sweet enough, the birthday boy, Omar Gomes and Louis Usher, both riding for Team Santino’s, took the 2nd and 3rd spot, respectively, on the Podium for both the Masters “A” and “B” categories, giving Team Santino’s the sweep, thanks to phenomenal teamwork by Gilberto Acosta, David Interrain and Juan Kuellar, Sr. We thank our Mexican neighbors for their hospitality.

This coming Sunday, August 26, is Pawpa Brown’s Birthday Race here in Belize. I will be posting results on Monday, August 27. Hasta la vista.