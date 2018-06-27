Pedal by Pedal – Weekend Warriors Race of Sunday, June 24, 2018

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 25, 2018– Having not raced for a few weeks, the Warriors were itching to rumble; so, 53 total riders showed up for this 53-mile race from Leslie’s to Mile 30 and back to Old Belize for the finish. So, remember, 53 is your lucky number this week.

From the very start, the attacks were furious; and, although a few breaks got away, none succeeded until Daniel Cano of Team Santino’s made his move and took in tow his teammate, Sherman Thomas and Vallan Symns of Kulture. These 3 survived the entire journey, when, with 1 mile to the finish, the distance, sun, but especially the hard breeze on the return, started taking a toll on Cano’s legs, which started to cramp. About a minute behind them was a group which consisted of about a dozen riders, so Sherman Thomas of Santino’s decided to drive the mile to the line, ensuring him of a top-2 position; and that is exactly what he got, 2nd, because today, 1st Place belonged to Vallan Symns of Kulture. Daniel Cano managed to hold off the charging dozen for 3rd Place.

Meanwhile, with 2 miles to the finish, Fitzgerald “Palas” Joseph made a solo move out of the main peloton, and bridged the dozen or so riders that were in the middle, breezing past them and taking 4th Place, with Preston Martinez getting 5th.

Rounding off the top 10 were 6th Wayne Moses of Kulture, 7th Mark Reid of Santino’s, 8th Ernest Olivera of FT Williams, 9th Alicia Thompson of Kulture, and 10th Isaiah Willacey of Furnished Apartments Ltd.

(Amandala Sports Ed. Note: Weekend Warriors Chairman, Jerome “Comogys” Williams had announced on Friday, June 22, that the WW National Club Road Race Championship, previously scheduled for Sunday, June 24, and to be run in 3 categories, had been postponed.)