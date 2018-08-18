From police corporal to magistrate

BELIZE CITY, Wed, Aug. 15, 2018– An addition was made to the staff of magistrates this morning when former police corporal and Magistrate’s Court prosecutor Mannon Dennison, 33, was sworn in as a magistrate by the Chief Justice, Hon. Kenneth Benjamin.

With Dennison, the Magistracy Department now has a total of 14 magistrates.

Dennison went to study law at the University of Guyana in 2012 and in 2015, he obtained a Bachelor of Law degree. He then went on to graduate from the University of Fiji with a diploma in legal practice and he was called to the Bar in Fiji in November 2017.

“It was a dream that came true”, he said after he was sworn in.

Dennison also said that he takes his oath very seriously, and he will make himself proud, his family proud and his colleagues proud.

When asked what, are his plans for the future, Dennison said he is going to walk in the footsteps of, his role model, Justice, Adolph Lucas.

Dennison joined the Police Department on June 27, 2004, and he was promoted to the rank of corporal on November 1, 2011.

“It was either the Police Department, the Belize Defence Force or the gang, and I chose to become a police officer.” he said.

While he was in the police force, Dennison worked in the Traffic Department from 2006 to 2010, the Special Branch from 2010 to 2011, the Joint Coordinated Center and Interpol in Belize, and the Financial Intelligence Unit from 2011 to 2012.

He began working as a prosecutor at the # 2 Magistrate’s Court in 2015 and he held that post until he was sworn in as a magistrate.

Dennison is the son of Elena Gabourel and Frederick Dennison. He has two children: a son, Cryston, 7, and a daughter, Endre, 13. His fiancee is Sheneiza Clarke, a Guyanese whom he met when he went to Guyana to study law.

Apart from members of his family, those who were at the swearing-in ceremony included the Chief Magistrate, Sharon Fraser, and the Registrar of the Supreme Court, Trienia Young.