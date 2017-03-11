Yes to Pro-Organic Belize!

Dear Editor,

Russia recently announced that they will become the world’s largest exporter of healthy, non-GMO, non-industrialized food. However, their market is mostly Europe. This is a great opportunity for Belize to become a substantial exporter of healthy, non-GMO food for the Caribbean and the Americas.

There is a growing number of people opting for healthy pesticide-free produce right here in Belize. A food co-op project started by Pro-Organic Belize (POB) last October quadrupled in size in a few months just by word of mouth. The farmers who are supplying pesticide-free harvests to the co-op are greatly benefitting financially and consumers are happy to be eating healthy non-toxic foods.

Belize is known throughout the world for its unspoiled nature. This is a perfect opportunity for farmers, consumers, tourism and commerce organizations to get behind Belizean farmers in a concerted effort to increase production of toxic-free clean and healthy food for Belizeans and for a growing export market.

Thanks,

Pro-organic Belize