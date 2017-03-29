Randy Green, 30, murdered after being acquitted of murder 3 months ago

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 27, 2017–After spending five years on remand at Kolbe, Randy Green, 30, was one of two men acquitted of the callous 2011 Independence Day murder of 9-year-old Joshua Abraham. Abraham, a standard two student, was gunned down in broad daylight in front of his home on Victoria Street.

Last December Green was cleared of the murder charge and released, but after less than three months of freedom, he has been killed.

According to police reports, sometime before 4 p.m. on Saturday, Green was in a carpentry shop on Freetown Road when a gunman walked into the compound and fired several shots, fatally hitting him. Green reportedly died on the scene.

Hours before Green’s death, a double murder was reported in the general vicinity where he had lived and died. Byron Marshall, 54, and Nelson Noralez, 24, were shot dead, execution style on Kelly Street at around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 25.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Deziree Phillips, initial investigations suggest that these incidents were unrelated.

According to our sources in the area, Green was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. Rumors have also circulated that on Friday night, less than 24 hours before his death, Green was involved in an altercation with several gang members from different blocks which turned physical at a local night club, but ACP Phillips was unable to confirm this.

When our newspaper visited Green’s family, they declined comment to the media. One of his sisters has posted to Facebook, “Nothing hurts me more than knowing my brother won’t even be here anymore to watch my nephew grow up into a handsome young man, but I promise to be here for my nephew through everything and always be by his side.”

The mother of Green’s only child also posted to Facebook: “I had to watch my son say his last goodbye to his daddy.” Green’s son is six years old.

Police have detained six persons in connection with Randy Green’s death. However, no charges have yet been brought.