Samuel Cosme, 39, found stabbed to death near Haulover Bridge

LADYVILLE, Belize District, Mon. July 23, 2018– This morning at around 5:30 police found the body of Samuel Cosme, 39, a resident of Mahogany Street, with stab wounds on a feeder road near Haulover Bridge, just outside Belize City.

About 300 yards down the road, police observed blood. They then found gray short pants, a blue cap, and a pair of slippers. About 400 meters further down the road, police found an abandoned red Ford Ranger pickup with Belize City license plates.

Opposite the pickup, Cosme’s body was found with stab wounds in the chest, abdomen, back, and left side of his arm.

According to Cosme’s family, the last time they had seen him was yesterday when he was socializing with some friends on Mahogany Street Extension. Cosme had told his family, that he would be visiting some workers who are unknown to the family in the Lords Bank area of Ladyville.

Police are looking for a woman who they believe was with Cosme at about the time he was last seen.