Supreme Court admits William Alden Lindo to practice law

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Nov. 3, 2017–In an early morning session, the Supreme Court of Justice Courtenay Abel was called into session to hear Claim No. 643 of 2017, “In the matter of an application by William Alden Lindo to be admitted to practice law in Belize and be enrolled on the Roll (Supreme Court) as an attorney-at-law.”

Lindo’s application was sponsored by attorney Glen Godfrey, S.C., at whose law firm, Glenn D. Godfrey & Co LLP, he has been employed as trainee associate. The application was seconded by attorney Lisa Shoman, S.C., who, along with former Prime Minister, Said Musa, S.C., and attorney Andrew Bennett, submitted affidavits attesting to Lindo’s good character.

William Lindo, the son of KREM TV’s Sunday Review co-host William Arthur (Bill) Lindo, completed his legal training in the United Kingdom at BPP University in England, from which he obtained a Bachelor of Law degree with second class honors, upper division, on March 24, 2016.

On October 5, 2015, Lindo was awarded a Certificate of Achievement for obtaining the joint-second highest result in the International Finance Law module. The following year, November 1, 2016, Lindo earned his second Certificate of Achievement, this time for joint-highest result in Intellectual Property 1 module.

On October 18, he completed the Legal Practice course and on December 1, 2016, he was awarded, with commendation from BPP, a Post Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice.

In his affidavit, Lindo explained to the court that the Legal Practice Course (LPC) is a mandatory requirement to complete the academic training prescribed by the Solicitors Regulation Authority of England & Wales, for those intending to practice as Solicitors in England & Wales. The LPC is a parallel course to the Legal Certificate of Education that is offered by the Norman Manley Law School in Jamaica.

In an interview, Amandala asked Lindo what aspect of the law he specialized in.

“My specialization is mostly in commercial litigation. Throughout my studies, I had focused particularly on international finance and debt finance,” Lindo replied.

Asked if there is a lot of commercial litigation going on in Belize, Lindo responded, “There is a fair amount going on, particularly regarding clients from abroad.”

Lindo added, “It’s not what it used to be, but it’s still there.”

“What made you attracted to the study of law”, Amandala asked.

Lindo explained that in September 2008, he began working for his granduncle, Dean Russell Lindo, S.C.

“While working with him, I developed a love for the law. Then a short while after I began working for him, I took over the management of his practice and became an article to him. When he went to court, I was there and observed him. Up to the latter part of 2014, I managed his practice,” said Lindo.

Regarding his present job, Lindo said, “We do mostly commercial work here, and anything civil. We don’t generally do criminal law here; only if it is an exceptional case, then we would delve into that.”

“How do you see yourself making a difference in the legal profession in Belize, now that you are an attorney?” we asked him.

Lindo explained that in his speech, he focused on upholding the rule of law. “We can’t talk about upholding the rule of law without doing some housekeeping first. We have to hold ourselves to a higher standard,” he said.

As a new attorney, Lindo said he would like to see a more proactive General Legal Council that would hold members of the profession to a higher standard.

“We don’t need rogue attorneys,” he said.