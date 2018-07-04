UDP names its candidates for constituency conventions

BELIZE CITY, Mon., July 2, 2018– The governing United Democratic Party released a list of names of candidates who are aspiring to run in the next general elections. Before some of them can run in the general elections, however, they must first face the challenge of contested conventions in several of the 31 constituencies.

So apart from some of the incumbents who have lost ground in the municipal elections in Belize City, a whole slew of new faces are aspiring to become UDP area representatives.

In the Corozal South East constituency, three persons are offering themselves to run. They are Antonio “Tony” Herrera, Narcisco Jorge Flores and Evan Mateo Cowo.

In the Orange Walk North constituency, which was formerly the stronghold of the former UDP Deputy Leader, Gaspar “Gapi” Vega, there are two newcomers, Homero Eladio Novelo and Eddie Elias Mendez.

In Orange Walk Central, three UDP’s are running to capture that spot; they are Denni Grijalva Cruz, Evan Emilio Williams and Yvette Luisa Torres.

In the Lake Independence constituency four UDP’s will fight each other to become standard bearer; they are Hilbert Samuel Cutkelvin, Marion Diane Finnegan; Jason Dexter Edwards, Cecil Anthony Jenkins.

In Port Loyola, the incumbent Hon. Anthony “Boots” Martinez has cashed in his political chip and will slip into retirement, but three persons wants to run in the division. Attorney General, Michael George Peyrefitte, who once offered himself in the Freetown constituency, will do battle with former City Councilors Dean Trevor Samuels and Philip Cordova Willoughby.

UDP Leader and Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Dean Barrow is also going into retirement after dominating the Queen’s Square constituency since he was first elected there in 1984. Barrow’s campaign manager, his sister, popularly known as (Sister B) Denise Rebecca Barrow will run in Queen’s Square unopposed.