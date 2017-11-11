Subscribe to our Rss

Updated PLB Week 14 schedule

Sports — 11 November 2017
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 9, 2017–The Premier League of Belize (PLB) 2017-2018 Opening Season regular season ends this weekend with Week 14, after which the top 4 teams in the standings go on to the semifinal home-and-away playoffs. Standings rank is determined first by points total, then goal difference, then total goals scored.

Note that the start times for the three Sunday games below, previously 4:00 p.m., have been moved back to 3:30 p.m.

Revised Week 14 schedule:
Saturday, November 11
7:30 p.m. – Bandits Sports SC vs Wagiya FC – Isidoro Beaton Stadium
Sunday, November 12
3:30 p.m. – San Pedro Pirates FC vs Verdes FC – Ambergris Stadium
3:30 p.m. – Placencia Assassins FC vs Police United FC – M.A. Stadium
3:30 p.m. – BDF FC vs Freedom Fighters FC – MCC Grounds

