Verdes FC are the new PLB 2017-2018 Opening Season champions

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Dec. 11, 2017–(Condensed from page 22 of the Tuesday, December 12, 2017, #3139 issue of Amandala)

Although they lost, 2-1, to Belmopan Bandits SC at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium in game 2 of the finals on Saturday night, Verdes FC were still declared champions of the Premier League of Belize (PLB) 2017-2018 Opening Season, by virtue of the “away goal rule,” since they had won game 1 the previous week on their home turf at the Norman Broaster Stadium by a 1-nil score.

It was a highly anticipated game 2 for the PLB championship, and the game lived up to expectations, as fans were treated to some real exciting football action, both teams demonstrating the qualities that made them finalists in the competition.

From the opening whistle on Saturday, Verdes was on the offensive, and it was only 5 minutes into the game when Bandits keeper Shane Moody Orio had to make a spectacular save, when Gilroy “Bredda”Thurton’s center from the left goal line found the head of Verdes striker Alcides “Paco” Thomas, who re-directed the ball toward goal from the edge of the six-yard box; but somehow Shane “got there” to stop the first serious Verdes attempt. But less than a minute later, the relentless Verdes attack paid off, as another left-side serving from Bredda towards Paco inside a scramble in front of the Bandits goal resulted in an own goal by Bandits’ Kervin Johnson, to give the visitors the 1-nil lead. Already sporting a 1-nil victory in game 1, the 1-nil lead put Verdes in a commanding position; but the Bandits were undaunted.

A champ does not go down easily; though some frustration was setting in, as Bandits midfielder Jerome “Jarro” James was yellow carded at the 16th minute. Two minutes later, Darwin Bermudez’ center into a crowd of Bandits attackers resulted in a header that beat goalie Sagastume, bounced off the Verdes goal post and drained along the goal line until cleared by a Verdes defender. And some three minutes later, the Bandits spirit rose mightily, as a rolling ball some thirty yards out was met by a ferocious left foot cannon from Bermudez that tightened the Verdes net in the upper left corner past a diving Zeron Sagastume; a brand new 1-1 ball game at the 22nd minute.

It was attacking football from both teams, as the Verdes camp knew it would be a mistake to lay back on the defensive against an efficient attacking force such as the Bandits presented.

After a splendid give-and-go sequence, Rodolfo Silva de Lima found himself all alone against an oncoming Shane, but he lifted his lob too high, and it floated harmlessly over the goal post. Silva certainly wished he could get that chance back; because three minutes later at the other end, it was a long center from Bandits’ Darwin Bermudez that saw Jarro surprise the oncoming Sagastume with a semi-volley lob that curled over Sagastume’s head and bounced into the open goal, to the roar of jubilant Bandits fans. 2-1, Bandits in front; an aggregate tie at the 43rd minute, and 1 goal away from the championship!

First half ended that way; and so did second half, although both teams strove to get one more goal, Bandits to gain the championship by overcoming the “away goal rule,” and Verdes to put the game out of reach of their desperate opponents.

Fans were off their feet as time began winding down, all aware of the score implications on the championship. There were some near misses on both sides, and strategic substitutions made by both teams, as everything was on the line. Already in injury time, Verdes’ Jarret Davis, being substituted, a time consuming strategy, no doubt, was yellow carded for leaving the pitch too slowly by referee Irfan Basdemir. But the Bandits could not get another goal; and as the referee blew the long whistle and indicated the end of the match, the Verdes celebration began.