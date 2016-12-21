Subscribe to our Rss

Yabra 10 & Under Grassroots Semifinals results

Sports — 21 December 2016
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Dec. 19, 2016 –The knockout semifinals in the Yabra 10 & Under, Grassroots Football Competition were played on Saturday, December 17, at the Yabra Field. In the first semifinal, #1 seed City Boys defeated #4 seed Face of Belize, 1-0, on a goal by Tom Moguel. The other semifinal saw #2 seed Carlston FC gaining a 2-nil victory over #3 seed Ladyville Rising Stars, with a goal each from Tayshawn Broaster and Kenyon Pratt.

The Finals will be played this coming Saturday, Christmas Eve, at Yabra Field.

Saturday, December 24
1:30 p.m. – (3rd place game) Face of Belize vs Ladyville Rising Stars
2:30 p.m. – (championship game) City Boys vs Carlston FC
Award ceremony follows.

