74 F
Belize City
Saturday, November 27, 2021
Home Highlights 16 Days of Activism against GBV commences
Highlights

16 Days of Activism against GBV commences

131

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 25, 2021 — Starting today, November 25, the country of Belize will join the international community in observing the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence. November 25 marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. This 16-day event runs until 10 December, which is Human Rights Day.

Thea Garcia Ramirez, the president of the National Women’s Commission, noted, “[These days serve as a] reminder that rights are innate. You can’t give or take away your rights. You can only recognize and respect rights, and that’s a highlight that we want to bring out and that this year’s theme expresses that the fight against gender-based violence, it’s not only for the organizations; it’s for all of us.”

The day’s event was hosted by the National Women’s Commission working in tandem with the Spotlight Initiative, multi-sectoral United Nations Agencies, the Ministry of Human Development, Families and Indigenous People’s Affairs, and the Office of the Special Envoy. This year’s theme under which the event is being observed is “You and Me, from 16 days to 365: End violence against women now!” It signifies that the fight to end domestic violence will require a collaborative and consistent effort. It was started by activists at the inaugural Women’s Global Leadership Institute in 1991, and has gained global traction since then.

Present at the inauguration ceremony for the 16 Days of Activism was Senator Elena Smith, who was there in the capacity of the president of the Belize National Teachers Union (BNTU). Senator Smith remarked that the teaching profession in Belize is a female-dominated industry, and many of the union’s members are subject to gender-based violence. She stated, “I think you are aware that in our profession, we have mostly females. Majority of our teachers are females. They are not different from any other females. We find that some of our members do as well go through violence, and it is difficult a lot of times for our women to find where to go to get assistance when it comes to these types of situations. We know that, yes, there’s a Department; sometimes we know how the system operates. When women go to report these things, for some reason inside sources sometimes would notify the abusers, who then go and threaten these persons further.”

The president of the National Women’s Commission also highlighted the devastating statistics associated with gender-based violence. She noted that as much as 80% of the total cases of gender-based violence against women are perpetrated by a partner or ex-partner. The occurrence has become so frequent that the term “intimate partner violence” was coined.

It has been suggested, however, that as much as 60% of the total cases of domestic abuse go unreported — an indication that the frequency of such incidents is underestimated.

In light of these statistics, the Special Envoy for the Development of Families and Children, H.E. Rossana Briceno, suggested that while these 16 days are significant, awareness of gender-based violence should be spread every day of the year. She stated, “Today marks an amazing time; it’s most befitting, with all the violence and all the crime that has escalated in Belize. Today marks a day that we commemorate and bring awareness that it’s not only for 16 days that we need to have activities that will highlight the gender-based violence that escalated in our country, but it is supposed to be for every day — all year round, 365 days.”

Previous article$40K bail for cops charged in Bladen drug bust
Next articleSugarcane impasse continues

RELATED ARTICLES

Highlights

COVID-19 update

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 25, 2021 -- This week, adjusted curfew hours came into effect. As reported, the curfew period on Friday and Saturday...
Read more
Highlights

GG sworn in as Scout Patron

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 22, 2021 -- On Monday, November 22, the Governor General of Belize, Her Excellency Froyla Tzalam, was officially sworn in...
Read more
Highlights

KHMH union selects new president

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Nov. 24, 2021 -- An election carried out a little less than a week ago by the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Police find driver with cocaine and cash

General
ORANGE WALK TOWN, Mon. Nov. 22, 2021 -- Around 2:30 Monday morning, police apprehended a driver who seemed to have been peddling drugs during...
Read more

COVID-19 update

Highlights
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 25, 2021 -- This week, adjusted curfew hours came into effect. As reported, the curfew period on Friday and Saturday...
Read more

GG sworn in as Scout Patron

Highlights
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 22, 2021 -- On Monday, November 22, the Governor General of Belize, Her Excellency Froyla Tzalam, was officially sworn in...
Read more

Grenade seen on Dangriga street

General
DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Tues. Nov. 23, 2021 -- On Tuesday, November 23, what appeared to be a grenade was spotted in the middle...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

More schooling from the CCJ

Editorial
CARICOM (Caribbean Community), on its website at caricom.org, indicates that the purpose of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), which came into being in...
Read more

Honeymoon over in “Land of the gods”

Editorial
It is standard fare in the Belize election cycle for citizens to hear contesting parties glorifying the wonderful democracy that we have, and pointing...
Read more

Land and culture preservation big issues for the Garinagu

Editorial
It took an extraordinary effort for Garifuna Belizeans to survive and preserve their culture over these past two centuries, since they were exiled, removed,...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
(Pub. NOTE: I found this story in our 1975 archives while doing some research, and I’m sure you will find it interesting. It seems the...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
No matter what we tried, AMANDALA could not compete with THE REPORTER until we acquired partnership and raised our printing technology to near their level....
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
There is a very old saying that, the pen is mightier than the sword. In a sense, it’s really just a cute kind of...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper