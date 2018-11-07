2 remanded for PC Osborne Martinez’s murder

The third accused, Tyrique Myles, is expected be arraigned in court tomorrow

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 5, 2018– Last Friday, police charged three men for an armed robbery that resulted in the murder of Constable Osborne Martinez, 27, who, with a team of other officers, had responded to the report of a robbery that was in progress at Belcove Hotel, located on Regent Street West.

The three men, who attempted the daring daylight robbery, were apprehended on the scene and their weapons and the proceeds of the robbery were fished out of the Haulover Creek.

Today, Monday, two of the accused men appeared in the Magistrate’s Court of Senior Magistrate Aretha Ford, who read the charge of murder to them.

The third man was unable to be brought to court today because he has been hospitalized, recovering from gunshot injuries in the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH). Guarded by police, he will be appear in court tomorrow.

Police charged the trio — Rayford Mejia, 19; Glen Lopez, 21; and Tarique Myles, 18, with the murder of PC Martinez.

Lopez and Mejia, two unemployed men, appeared in court this morning. Before reading the charges to them, Magistrate Ford explained that murder is an indictable offense, and therefore, she would not take a plea.

In addition to the charge of murder, police also charged the three men with three counts of robbery. The men allegedly robbed Ashley Smith of her cell phone, valued at $250, and $200 cash.

Myrna Harris was also robbed of her cell phone, a gold chain and $60 US cash. Leonie Arnold was robbed of $65 Belize currency. The three victims were apparently robbed inside Belcove Hotel.

Glen Lopez was also charged with keeping a grey and black .9mm pistol, along with eight .9mm rounds.

Magistrate Ford explained to the two accused men that they could not be granted bail, and their case was adjourned to January 8, 2019.