$2,000 reward for the arrest of Yanira Novelo De La Rosa’s killer

SAN JOSE PALMAR, Orange Walk District, Mon. July 15, 2019– A reward of $2,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the killer or killers of Yanira Novelo De La Rosa, 26, a mother of two children who was found dead in a cane field near the San Lorenzo Road in Orange Walk District, at about 11:00 a.m., last Tuesday.

She had been stabbed 5 times in the chest and abdomen. A post-mortem exam conducted on her body revealed that she was strangled after she was stabbed.

Her family said that on Monday morning, Yanira and her son, Alexander, 4, left their village and went to Orange Walk Town to the Western Union to collect money that had been sent by her husband who lives in the US, so that she could throw a party for the little boy, because it was his birthday.

It is not known where she went afterwards, but at about 5:30 that Monday evening, July 8, Yanira’s son, Alexander, was seen walking alone and crying on the San Lorenzo Road, with a stab wound to his abdomen.

A farmer who saw him took him to the hospital, and a search for his mother was launched. Yanira’s body was found the next morning, Tuesday.

Her family and her fellow villagers staged a demonstration denouncing the violent murder of the young mother of two children, and are demanding justice for her death.