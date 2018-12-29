29th Annual KREM New Year’s Day Cycling Classic 2019 – Major Elite Station Prizes

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Dec. 20, 2018– Below is the list of Major Station Prizes in the Elite Male Category for the 29th Annual KREM New Year’s Day Cycling Classic 2019:

$1,000.00 at San Roman Village (where Government house was located); sponsor – Freetown Drug Store.

$1,000.00 at Shell One Stop, Orange Walk; sponsor – Hon. Johnny Briceno & Jaime Briceno.

$1,000.00 at Smart Tower, Mile 46; sponsor – Anthony Mahler & the PUP Pickstock Committee.

$1,000.00 at BTL Tower, Mile 33; sponsor – DIGI.

$1,000.00 at Mexico Creek, Mile 21; sponsor – Lopez Equipment Co. Ltd.

$1,000.00 at Maskall Junction; sponsor – Hon. Edmond Castro.

$1,000.00 at National Concrete Products Compound, Mile 11, ; sponsor – National Concrete Products

$1,000.00 at B&B Beverages Factory Cut-off, Mile 9; sponsor – Powerade.

Winners of Elite Male & Elite Female races also get a Round Trip Ticket to the USA, sponsored by Calico Jack’s Village Resort.

