4 accused pesero robbers charged

COROZAL TOWN, Sun. Mar. 3, 2019– Four of six men who were arrested for a brazen robbery that occurred at the Northern Border on Thursday morning, during which there a shootout between the police and the bandits, have been arrested and charged.

The shootout occurred when police set chase after the robbers following the robbery. The two other robbers, who have not yet been charged, are still hospitalized with gunshot injuries they suffered during the shootout.

The four thieves against whom charges have already been brought are Eugene Myers, 29, an unemployed resident of Altamira, Corozal Town; Randolph Crawford, 23, a laborer of Snapper Street; Joshua Hall, 21, also a laborer of Snapper Street; and Zander Myers, 23, a laborer of 4th Avenue, all of them from the Corozal District.

They have all been charged with (7) counts of robbery, (12) counts of attempted murder, (2) counts of keeping an unlicensed firearm, and (2) counts of keeping unlicensed ammunition. They are in police custody pending arraignment at the Corozal Magistrate’s Court.

Police said that on Thursday morning, six thieves held up and robbed seven money changers, also known as “peseros,” at the Northern Border. The robbers stole the peseros’ money bags, but as they were escaping with their loot in their getaway vehicle, police responded and there was a shootout between the officers and the thieves.

During the shootout, the driver of the getaway vehicle lost control of the car and crashed, and as the robbers tried to abandon the vehicle, police shot four of the bandits. In the end, all six of the criminals were captured.