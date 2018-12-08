4 fired from Vital Statistics Unit

They falsified birth papers for William Danny Mason

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Dec. 6, 2018– Four government employees who worked at the Vital Statistics Unit were served with walking papers on Monday, for their role in falsifying documents that allowed William Danny Mason to obtain a Belizean birth certificate.

Mason, who is on remand at the Belize Central Prison on charges of kidnapping, murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping and murder, was facilitated with a Belizean birth paper that listed him as being born in Crooked Tree, Belize District, to Belizean parents in the 1970s.

The initial discovery of the fraudulent birth paper to Mason led to the suspension of the four employees who were later reinstated, but transferred to other areas of the Vital Statistics Unit.

Mason, a Guyanese/Canadian citizen who is also known as Rajesh Ouelette, is on remand for the grisly beheading murder of Pastor Llewellyn Lucas and the kidnapping of Mennonite businessman David Dodd. The murder occurred in July 2016.