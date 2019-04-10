Over 7,000 students sitting PSE 2019

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Apr. 8, 2019– Thousands of students across Belize participated in the first leg of the Primary School Examinations (PSE) today. A multitude of students — seven thousand, two hundred and twenty eight of them — were registered to sit the exams this year.

Thirty examination centers opened their doors to an imaginably anxious mass of students who represented two hundred and seventy three primary schools across our six districts.

To accommodate full participation of all eligible pupils, the Education Support Service Unit (ESS) arranged for over one hundred and fifty students to be provided with special arrangements to sit their exams.

Day one was comprised of two papers, the first being a combination of one hundred multiple choice questions, fifty English-based and fifty science-based.

Paper two, which was comprised of two sections, tested the children’s composition skills by prompting them to write a letter as well as a short story within the allotted timeframe.

Various local high schools were selected as examination centers, with the principals and teachers performing the roles of exam supervisors and invigilators respectively.

The students will be expected to reconvene at their respective exam centers on May 3 to complete the second (final) part of the exam.