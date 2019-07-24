9 homeless after fire destroys house in Roaring Creek

ROARING CREEK, Cayo District, Fri. July 18, 2019– A fire in the Another World area of Roaring Creek completely destroyed a bungalow timber house belonging to Denise Arnold, a sanitation worker who lives in Roaring Creek, and her family. As a result, 9 persons are now homeless. All the house’s uninsured contents were destroyed. The estimated loss to Arnold and her family is about $35,000.

Arnold told investigators that this morning she secured her house and went to work in Belmopan. At about 4:00 this evening, she was on her way home when she was told that her house was on fire. When she arrived home, she saw her house engulfed in flames.

Firemen went to the scene and put out the fire. Investigators then began their efforts to find out the cause of the fire.

Orin Smith, the Managing Supervisor at the National Fire Service, held a press brief at the Belize National Fire Service Headquarters in Belize City this evening. He said that the investigation revealed that the electrical wiring and the outlets in the room apparently malfunctioned.

The devastated family is now seeking public assistance to help them rebuild their house. Persons wishing to donate can contact the family at 607-0932, 623-0572 or 624-0633.