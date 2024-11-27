Belize starts 16 Days of Activism

Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 5:43 PM

When we talk about abuse, it is usually about the abuse of women or children. There is nothing more disgusting, or cowardly, than anyone taking advantage of a defenseless human being. Sometimes the police take these reports seriously, depending on who the abused person is, which in my opinion is totally unfair. There is a lot of bias on their part, especially if it is a male being abused by his wife or partner; and in a way, I can understand that, but that does not mean that abuse is not taking place.

Child abuse has to be the worst form of violence, and is very prevalent everywhere, even in our precious Jewel, leading up to the deaths of far too many innocents! But to me, elder abuse is as bad as child abuse. Imagine paying and trusting someone to take care of your loved one, only to discover by accident that they are being abused in the most horrific ways. Not only can’t they fight back, but sometimes they’re threatened with more violence if they speak out; and sometimes it’s because they can’t talk, or are in a vegetative or semi-vegetative state!

Imagine your mom or your dad living in terror and not being able to tell you what they are going through when you come home from work, or when you visit them at an elder care facility. Imagine yourself being proud of your choice of a caregiver, trusting them and paying them to make your parent comfortable in their final days! Gives you peace of mind, doesn’t it? You love your parent; you want to do everything possible to make them exist with dignity, and die knowing that you care for him or her.

Now, imagine walking in on that caregiver beating your parent, going so far as to disfigure his, or her face. What would you do? Me, I’d kill the son of a b-tch; but that’s me. My rage would be uncontrollable! How does one delete something like that from one’s mind, seeing your helpless parent being slapped in the face so hard that you can hear it from the other room? And what kind of animal does that to a helpless child, or an aging human being?

If you have a babysitter or a caregiver responsible for your child or your parent while you go to work, make sure you have cameras everywhere in your home. I don’t care how great the cost: deny yourselves trivialities and protect your loved one. Nothing is more important than that, in my opinion!

And if you do not take matters into your own hands, then report them, first to the police, and then to the agency that they came from. Sue the f*** out of them; and never again put your trust or your blind faith in anyone who comes to you like sheep, but are really wolves in sheep’s clothing! WTF?

Glen