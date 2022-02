Ahmadiyya Basketball League Week 2 results

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Feb. 16, 2022– The 7th season of the Ahmadiyya Basketball League (ABL) continued with Week 2 games on Sunday, February 13 at the Mexico Center basketball courts at the Marion Jones Sports Complex.

Below are the scores from Week 2 games in the different categories:

U15

Los Lagos Defenders over PG, 47 – 11. Los Lagos – Campbell 14pts, Wagner 14pts. PG – Garbutt 6pts.

Savage Storm over ABS Hard Rock, 21 – 19. Savage Storm – Wade 9pts; Palacio 8pts. ABS – Garcia and Marshall 7pts each.

Savage Storm over PG, 44 – 18. Savage Storm – Wade 18pts; Pipersburg 6pts. PG – Westby 11pts; Guzman 6pts.

U18

All Star Ballers vs Riverside Bombers, 28 – 26. All Star – Smith 13pts; Lainfiesta 6pts. Riverside – August 15pts; Baltazar 5pts.

Future Shock over Falcons, 53 – 22. Future Shock – Pratt 17pts; Perriot 13pts. Falcons – Guiterrez 8pts; Hamilton 7pts.

ABS Hard Rock over We Got Game, 37 – 34. ABS – Moody 10pts; Rowland 9pts. WGG – Heusner 10pts; Usher 7pts.

U22

501 Gators over Cayo Black Rose, 27 – 26. Gators – Bradley 10pts; Garbutt 7pts. CBR – Usher 11pts; Avila 6pts.

Kings Park Raiders over Cayo Black Rose, 31 – 30. Kings Park – Hemmans 9pts; Bermudez 8pts. Cayo Black Rose – ???

Shiesty Ballers over Boom Ballers, 43 – 39. Shiesty – Menzies 15pts; Vernon 12pts. Boom – Westby 15pts; Patnett 11pts.

Orange Walk Rebels over Tropic Air Defenders, ??? Rebels – Shaw 16pts; Hendy 6pts. TA Defenders – Goff 10pts; Saunders 8pts.

Open

Westland over Caye Caulker Stingrayz, 46 – 38. Westland – Ellis A 9pts; Swift 10pts. Caye Caulker – Arana 7pts; Chimilio 6pts.

Complex Titans over San Pedro Palapa Boys, 27 – 21. Complex – Baptist, Gongora and Arana 5pts each. San Pedro – Alvarez 8pts; Burgess 5pts.

Orange Walk Dynapros over BDF Ballers, 47 – 18. Dynapros – Velasquez 14pts; Dawson 13pts. BDF – Hamilton and Ifield 4pts each.

Truckers Posse over Orange Court Generals, 33 – 29. Truckers – Rowley 8pts; Cooper 5pts. OCG – Lopez G 8pts; Casimiro 5pts.

501 Falcons over Eagles, 44 – 20. Falcons – Vasquez 10pts; Hamilton 9pts. Eagles – Longsworth 6pts.

ABL 2022 Week 3 schedule

Some 16 games are scheduled to be played this coming Sunday in Week 3 of the Ahmadiyya Basketball League 2022 season, all at the Mexico Centre (Marion Jones Stadium Compound). Two games are played simultaneously on Court #1 and Court #2.

Teams are asked to please be on time for scheduled games:

Sunday, February 20

9:00 a.m. – (#1 U15) Lords Bank Conquerors vs Falcons; (#2 U22) Gorilla Cutz vs Suga City Boyz.

10:00 a.m. – (U18) Vipers vs We Got Game; (U22) Young Legend Flames vs One Shot.

11:00 a.m. – (U15) Young Ballers vs ABS Hard Rock; (Open) BDF Ballers vs Caye Caulker Sting Rayz.

12:00 noon – (U22) Tropic Air Defenders vs Suga City Boyz; (U18) 501 Gators vs Hard Rock Defenders.

1:00 p.m. – (U22) Young Legend Flames vs Shiesty Ballers; (Open) Milpa Boyz vs San Pedro Palapa Boys.

2:00 p.m. – (U18) 501 Grizzlies vs Ladyville Big Dreams; (Open) Flight “822” vs Trucker’s Posse.

3:00 p.m. – (U18) Riverside Bombers vs Falcons; (Open) Chiefs vs 501 Falcons.

4:00 p.m. – (Open) Flight “822” vs Belama Gators; (Open) Complex Titans vs Westland