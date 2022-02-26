Ahmadiyya Basketball League Week 3 results

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Feb. 22, 2022– The 7th season of the Ahmadiyya Basketball League (ABL) continued with Week 3 of the tournament on Sunday, February 20, featuring 16 games at the Mexico Center basketball courts inside the Marion Jones Sports Complex.

Below are the results in the different categories:

U15

Falcons over Lords Bank Conquerors, 57 – 22. Falcon’s – Jason Orosco 22pts; Wilburn Forbes 12pts. Conquerors – Kingston Nicolas 12pts.

ABS Hard Rock over Young Ballers, 65 – 7. ABS – Augustine Pitterson 16pts; Thomas Garcia 14pts. Young Ballers – Maleeque McDonald 3pts.

U18

Hard Rock Defenders over 501 Gators, 40 – 44. Defenders – Devin Moody 15pts; Malique Middleton 8pts. Gators – Jameer Young 11pts; Luis Sosa 10pts.

We got Game over Vipers, 21-18. We got Game – Anthony Usher 9pts; Kameron Heusner 4pts. Vipers – Harlem Noralez 7pts; David Maheia 5pts.

501 Grizzlies over Ladyville Big Dreams, 51 – 42. Grizzlies – Lebron Broaster and Tayjawn Gallego 14 pts each. Ladyville Big Dreams – Marque Ortiz and Rushard Armstrong 12pts each.

Riverside Bombers over Falcons, 37 – 34. Riverside – Sanjay Baltazar 8pts; Antwan Bermudez 7pts. Falcons – Alston Guiterrez and Louis Matthews 8pts each.

U22

Gorilla Cutz over Suga City Boyz, 40 – 18. Gorilla Cutz – Phillip Parks 11pts; I. Luna 8pts. Suga City – K. Clarke 5pts; I. Pascual 4pts.

Young Legends Flames over One Shot, 43 – 40. Young Legends – Jaheim Ciego 15pts; Cylen Wade 8pts. One Shot – U. Meighan 14pts; J. Lopez 8pts.

Tropic Air Defenders over Suga City Boyz, 50 – 31. T.A. Defenders – Michael Goff 10pts; Shaheim Valario 8pts. Shuga City Boys – Kendale Clare 10pts; Joshua Franklin 5pts.

Young Legend Flames over Shiesty Ballers, 56 – 36. Flames – Jahiem Ciego 14pts; Kevon Laurie 13pts. Shiesty Ballers – Shawn Menzies, Evon Vernon and Alfonso Audinette 9pts each.

Open

Westland over Complex Titans, 54 – 44. Westland – Raheem Zuniga 14pts; Ryan Michael 12pts. Complex – Raymond Gongora 17pts; Andrew Ortiz 8pts.

San Perdro Palapa Boys over Milpa Boyz, 42 – 32. Palapa Boyz – Steven Lopez 11pts; Andre Almendarez 10pts. Milpa Boyz – A. Martinez 17pts.

Caye Caulker Stingrayz over BDF Ballers, 28 – 24. Stingrayz – Osmin Arana 7pts; Harrison Cadle and Danny Reynolds 6pts each. BDF – Lansden Blease 12pts; Calvin Tench 4pts.

Truckers Posse over Flight’822’, 41 – 39. Truckers – Justin Bailey 11pts; Gregory Rudon 10pts. ‘822’ – Steven Williams 15pts; I. Montejo 7pts.

Chiefs over 501 Falcons, 42 – 33. Chiefs – Alejandro Baptist 9pts; Leon Humes and Shaquille Crawford 8pts each. Falcons – Matildo Gordon 11pts; Kevin Hamilton 8pts.

Flight ‘822’ over Belama Gators, 57 – 18. ‘822’ – Brandon Rogers 16pts; Karl Williams 11pts. Belama Gators – Oliver Solis 10pts; Rondre Lewis 6pts.