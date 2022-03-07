74 F
All home teams lose 1-nil in Week 4 of Top League

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Mar. 2, 2022– Opening Season champions Verdes FC remain the only undefeated team at Week 4 of the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) Top League 2021-22 Closing Season, with all home teams losing by identical 1-nil scores over the weekend. One game was played on Saturday night, February 26, and two on Sunday, February 27.

At the Ambergris Stadium on Saturday night, a first half goal by Juan Carlos Lopez (16’) stood up for the full ninety to give visiting Verdes FC a hard fought 1-nil victory over San Pedro Pirates FC, who suffered their first loss in the Closing Season.

At the MCC Grounds on Sunday afternoon, two teams were seeking their first win, and of special interest was the fact that visiting Garden City FC of Belmopan was now featuring former Caesar Ridge FC striker, Shawn Young, who would now be facing his former Caesar Ridge teammates. Shawn reportedly was not in the Garden City starting eleven, but shortly after entering the game in first half, he delivered for Garden City as he had done throughout the Opening Season for Caesar Ridge. Garden City, 1-nil, on a goal by Shawn Young (34’).

Meanwhile, at the Carl Ramos Stadium in Dangriga, it was the most dangerous long range shooter in the league, Luis “Baaka” Torres (43’) blasting one from well outside the eighteen to give Altitude FC the 1-nil victory over home standing Wagiya SC, who remain along with Caesar Ridge as the only two winless teams so far in the tournament.

Upcoming Week 5 schedule:
Saturday, March 5
7:00 p.m. – Garden City FC vs San Pedro Pirates FC – Ambergris Stadium

Sunday, March 6
4:00 p.m. – Verdes FC vs Altitude FC – FFB Stadium
6:30 p.m. – Wagiya SC vs Caesar Ridge FC – FFB Stadium

Like the Opening Season, the Closing Season is a double round-robin affair. According to official sources, the FFB & National Sports Council sponsored tournament provides for each team to host two home games only, which means that Belize City fans will not be seeing Caesar Ridge at home again for the remainder of this season.

