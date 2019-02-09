Allen brothers, Clifton and Ulide, remanded for allegedly shooting at police

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 7, 2019– Two brothers, Clifton Allen, 23, and Ulide Allen, 21, were charged with attempted murder and four other offences when they appeared today before Senior Magistrate Aretha Ford.

The other charges were use of deadly means of harm, and two counts of aggravated assault and wounding.

Senior Magistrate Ford explained to them that she would not take a plea because the offences are indictable. She also explained to them that she could not offer them bail because of the nature of the offences. She then remanded them until April 4.

The shooting occurred on Coney Drive after police tried to search two suspects on a motorcycle. The story is on page 2.