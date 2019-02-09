Subscribe to our Rss

Allen brothers, Clifton and Ulide, remanded for allegedly shooting at police

Headline — 09 February 2019 — by Roy Davis (freelance reporter)
Allen brothers, Clifton and Ulide, remanded for allegedly shooting at police

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 7, 2019– Two brothers, Clifton Allen, 23, and Ulide Allen, 21, were charged with attempted murder and four other offences when they appeared today before Senior Magistrate Aretha Ford.

The other charges were use of deadly means of harm, and two counts of aggravated assault and wounding.

Senior Magistrate Ford explained to them that she would not take a plea because the offences are indictable. She also explained to them that she could not offer them bail because of the nature of the offences. She then remanded them until April 4.

The shooting occurred on Coney Drive after police tried to search two suspects on a motorcycle. The story is on page 2.

Related Articles

Japanese youth, 19, shot dead on Park Street Mexican potatoes causing problems for local growers Gas prices on the rise again Stupidly-designed highway kills young teacher

Share

About Author

Deshawn Swasey

(0) Readers Comments

Comments are closed.