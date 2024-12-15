“Just a Dollar” drive raises money for families of accident victims

Photo: Jeremy Flores, charged

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Dec. 11, 2024

An American tourist whose fiancée died of injuries that she sustained in San Pedro Town when she fell from a golf cart that he was driving on Friday, December 6, while they were vacationing in the country, has been charged in connection with her death.

The couple—39-year-old Jeremy Flores and his fiancée, 40-year-old Jennifer Hernandez – were reportedly traveling in a golf cart on Secret Beach Road of San Pedro around 4:00 p.m. when the cart ran over a speed bump, which jolted the cart, causing Hernandez to fall out.

Hernandez would become unconscious after the initial blow to her head, and would be pronounced dead when transported to the San Pedro Polyclinic. Flores was later detained by police, and multiple charges were brought against him: causing death by careless conduct, reckless driving, driving without due care and attention, and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

He appeared in the Magistrate Court in San Pedro where he was able to meet a $10,000 bail. It is being alleged that alcohol might have played a role in Hernandez’s death.

A distraught Flores, who remains in Belize while a police investigation into the incident continues, briefly explained to local reporters that he hadn’t been allowed to contact his deceased fiancée’s family in the US to make funeral arrangements.