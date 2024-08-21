Police officers awarded for decades of service

Photo: Ulide Allen, charged

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Aug. 19, 2024

An additional person has been charged in connection with the shooting death of Stanley Moore, which took place on Sunday, June 23, in the Lake Independence area of Belize City

According to a previous article in Amandala, it was mentioned that the deceased Moore was in the passenger seat of a BMW vehicle along with a friend, Joshua Gillett, who was behind the wheel; and while at the junction of Mahogany and Santa Barbara Streets, they were ambushed by a lone gunman.

After the shooting a wounded Gillett rushed to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital in the damaged vehicle, whose windshield was broken and covered with bullet holes, but Moore perished on the way there.

Initially, one person was charged for the shooting death. 24-year-old Marquis Conorquie of Belize City was slapped with charges of murder; attempted murder; use of deadly means of harm; and dangerous harm.

The additional person, identified as 26-year-old Ulide Allen, faces similar charges as his companion – murder; attempted murder; use of deadly means of harm; and dangerous harm.

Allen had been on the run for several weeks, and while on the lam was listed on the Belize Police Department’s “Most Wanted” list.