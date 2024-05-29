OAS and EU launch new 3-Year project

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Mon. May 27, 2024

Attorney-at-law, Orson “OJ” Elrington faced the General Legal Council in Belize City on Friday to defend against potential sanctions after being found guilty of serious professional misconduct last month.

The General Legal Council, responsible for overseeing judicial conduct in Belize, had summoned Elrington following a complaint from Dangriga resident, Pastor Dozie Ifeanyichineke.

Pastor Dozie had hired Elrington to sue the Social Security Board (SSB) to secure a widower’s pension after his wife’s death in December 2021. Despite applying for a survivor’s grant, Pastor Dozie was informed that he was ineligible under the Social Security Board Act and Regulations, which only provide for widows, not widowers.

The Council found that Elrington had negotiated a settlement and received money on behalf of Pastor Dozie without his consent or authorization, thereby violating his professional obligations as a lawyer.

Additionally, the Council has referred documents to the police for investigation, suspecting that Elrington may have submitted forged evidence.

A final decision on the case has been postponed to an unspecified later date.