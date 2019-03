BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 25, 2019– The Harbour Regatta Committee, under the patronage of His Excellency Sir Colville Young, announces the 91st Baron Bliss Regatta to be held in front of the BTL Park, Belize City on Sunday, March 10, on the “traditional” course. The course will be marked by buoys near the Radisson Fort George Pier, northern tip of Northern Drowned Cayes and the Fisheries in a triangle shape. The Committee Boat will be near shore of the BTL Park and be the anchor mark of the start and finish lines.

At 9:00 a.m., off the Committee Boat, there will be a brief Memorial Ceremony and two minutes of silence to remember John Oliver and Dean Lindo, our members lost during the past year, as follows:

The horn will sound and the National Flag will be lowered.

A flight of Optimists will sail across the start line “closed hauled” for one minute, then gybe and return across the start line while from the quarter deck.

During those two minutes, the Chairman, in the presence of the Governor General, will commit 2 wreaths to the deep.

The horn will again sound, and the National Flag raised to full height on the Committee Boat.

Races will begin soon after. Programs will be available at the BTL Park.

This event is “open;” anyone can enter (even at last minute) and race their boat. Ranking points for “one design” will be managed by the BzSA (national authority).

While no sail boat will be turned away on the day of races, registration to ensure trophies/prizes must be by February 24.

Boat owners/sailors are invited to the “Race Brief” on Friday, March 8, and to the “Prize Giving” on Sunday, March 10. Both events are at 7:00 p.m. at the Ex-Services League Headquarters on Newtown Barrack Road.

The event is also the launch of the sailing program for the Belize Coast Guard Cadets.

Wreathe laying at the Baron Bliss Tomb is for 8:00 a.m. on Monday, March 11.

The memorial ceremony and the races may be viewed by the public from the BTL Park, where food and drinks will be available.

Contact: Baron Bliss Committee on email: [email protected] or mobile +5016318470.

-press release –