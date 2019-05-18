Subscribe to our Rss

BBSF Classic & U19  8-Ball Tournament in Belmopan, May 25-26

Sports — 18 May 2019 — by Erwin Woodye, Jr. – President, BBSF
BBSF Classic & U19  8-Ball Tournament in Belmopan, May 25-26

BELMOPAN, Wed. May 15, 2019– The Belize Billiards Sport Federation (BBSF) is pleased to announce that it’s having two exciting tournaments simultaneously on Saturday and Sunday, May 25 and 26, at Mike’s Cue Club in Belmopan, starting at 9:00 a.m.

Tournament #1: BBSF Classic (single player) – in memory of Angel “Chips Man” Vargas.

Open to players who are eligible to play in the Belikin Tournament – countrywide. Registration fee: $50.00. Prizes: 1st – $1,200.00 + trophy; 2nd – $600.00 + trophy; 3rd – $300.00; 4th – $100.00.

Tournament #2: U-19 Years (single player). Open to players countrywide. Registration Fee – $20.00. Prizes: 1st – $300.00 + trophy; 2nd – $200.00 + trophy; 3rd – $100.00. Note: Players under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. Players must present ID card.

The BBSF thanks our sponsors, namely: GOLD – Mike’s Cue Club (Belmopan). SILVER – Kuylen’s Gas Service, Triple R’s Trophy, Morales Transports and ALG Reggae Warriors (Corozal); BRC (Belmopan); The Trophy Depot (Orange Walk). BRONZE – Codd’s Drugstore (Independence).

Any questions, feel free to call 614-1992.

It’s the best of the best, from North, South, East and West; so, all eligible players are asked to stop the talking and start the chalking!!!

Related Articles

Corozal F.A. crown U15 and U17 champions; U10, U13 and U19 Finals this Sunday at Ricalde Stadium Cricket Corner – Easy Does It vs Summer Fever, a Match of the Season Smart Mundialito games continue at the MCC Snake eyes in 1st leg of Women’s League Semifinals:

Share

About Author

Deshawn Swasey

(0) Readers Comments

Comments are closed.