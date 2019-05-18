BBSF Classic & U19  8-Ball Tournament in Belmopan, May 25-26

BELMOPAN, Wed. May 15, 2019– The Belize Billiards Sport Federation (BBSF) is pleased to announce that it’s having two exciting tournaments simultaneously on Saturday and Sunday, May 25 and 26, at Mike’s Cue Club in Belmopan, starting at 9:00 a.m.

Tournament #1: BBSF Classic (single player) – in memory of Angel “Chips Man” Vargas.

Open to players who are eligible to play in the Belikin Tournament – countrywide. Registration fee: $50.00. Prizes: 1st – $1,200.00 + trophy; 2nd – $600.00 + trophy; 3rd – $300.00; 4th – $100.00.

Tournament #2: U-19 Years (single player). Open to players countrywide. Registration Fee – $20.00. Prizes: 1st – $300.00 + trophy; 2nd – $200.00 + trophy; 3rd – $100.00. Note: Players under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. Players must present ID card.

The BBSF thanks our sponsors, namely: GOLD – Mike’s Cue Club (Belmopan). SILVER – Kuylen’s Gas Service, Triple R’s Trophy, Morales Transports and ALG Reggae Warriors (Corozal); BRC (Belmopan); The Trophy Depot (Orange Walk). BRONZE – Codd’s Drugstore (Independence).

Any questions, feel free to call 614-1992.

It’s the best of the best, from North, South, East and West; so, all eligible players are asked to stop the talking and start the chalking!!!