BDF dynamic duo, Camilo Sanchez & Jesse August, hottest tandem in PLB at Week 12 of Closing Season

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Apr. 8, 2019– With the race to the top-4 playoffs the roughest it has ever been in this Premier League of Belize (PLB) 2018-2019 Closing Season, all eyes were focused on the big Week 12 match-up at the Norman Broaster Stadium yesterday between defending champion Bandits Sport and sub-champs, Verdes FC, which ended scoreless, 0-0; but it was at the MCC Grounds in Belize City that the biggest statement was being made in this low scoring PLB season, as BDF’s young twin strikers, Camilo Sanchez and Jesse August combined for 4 goals in their 4-1 win over Freedom Fighters FC from Punta Gorda. With only 2 weeks remaining in regular season, BDF FC is now smack in the middle of a tight race to the top-4 playoffs. (See standings below.)

In the only Saturday night game in Week 12, Police United FC got a second half goal from Byron “Barrow” Usher (59’) to clip visiting Assassins Altitude FC, 1-nil, on the new top-quality artificial turf at the FFB Stadium.

On Sunday, at the Carl Ramos Stadium in Dangriga, there were no surprises, as standings leader San Pedro Pirates FC cruised to a 3-0 victory over Griga’s Wagiya Sporting Club, thus securing a spot in the playoffs with a 6-point lead over second place Verdes FC. Meanwhile, it was 0-0 at the Norman Broaster Stadium, where Verdes FC maintained their 1 point lead in the standings over Opening Season champion Bandits Sport. And at the MCC Grounds in Belize City, BDF FC kept their winning streak going with a 4-1 victory over P.G.’s Freedom Fighters FC. Leary Simon (3’) gave the visitors an early lead; but BDF was unfazed, gaining a 2-1 lead with a goal each from strikers Camilo Sanchez (17’) and Jesse August (40’) before half-time; and extending the lead in second half with 2 more goals from now league leading scorer, Camilo Sanchez (62’ & 83’) to complete his first PLB hat trick.

What a Saturday night!

Only 2 regular season weeks remain before the top-4 playoffs. This Saturday night will see two monster match-ups with playoff implications – Bandits vs Police, and Pirates vs BDF. San Pedro Pirates FC are already in the playoffs, but Bandits, Police and BDF are not yet secure. (See standings.)

Week 13 schedule:

Saturday, April 13

8:00 p.m. – Bandits Sports vs Police United FC – Isidoro Beaton Stadium

7:30 p.m. – Assassins Altitude FC vs Verdes FC – M.A. Stadium

7:30 p.m. – San Pedro Pirates FC vs BDF FC – Ambergris Stadium

Sunday, April 14

4:00 p.m. – Freedom Fighters FC vs Wagiya Sporting Club – Victor Sanchez Union Field

The Week 14 match-ups next week (hosts named first) will include: Bandits Sports vs San Pedro Pirates FC; Freedom Fighters FC vs Assassins Altitude FC; Verdes FC vs Wagiya Sporting Club; and Police United FC vs BDF FC.