BDF soldier charged with murder

ORANGE WALK TOWN, Tues. Apr. 5, 2022– A Belize Defence Force (BDF) soldier has been charged with murder and remanded to the Belize Central with the BDF, Lt. Col. Garcia noted that the disgraced soldier will be suspended from the force and that his dismissal will hinge on the outcome of his case.

“When this matter went in front of the court, I understand he was charged for the unlawful death of Baeza. [It is to be noted that Williams was charged with murder.] Our procedures [are] simple. This is a matter for the court, and we will be making submissions to our Security Service Commission to ensure that he is suspended until the

outcome of his case,” he said.

On Monday, April 4, the BDF, as well as The Belize Bar Association, had condemned Williams’s brutal actions via press releases, and both organizations expressed their condolences to the family of Estevan Baeza. Also, according to Lt. Col. Garcia, members of the Belize Defence Force met with the family of Baeza shortly after his death to extend their condolences, and the BDF will also be helping the family to cover funeral expenses.

When speaking to reporters earlier this week, Baeza’s mother had remarked, “I would like to ask the BDF to give me the weekly money my son used to give me to help myself. I believe in God; I am not like him who hurt my son.”