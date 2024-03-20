Photo: Bishop Christopher J. Glancy, former auxiliary bishop

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 18, 2024

On March 13, the Vatican confirmed Pope Francis’s acceptance of Bishop Christopher J. Glancy’s resignation as Auxiliary Bishop of the Diocese of Belize City and Belmopan.

Although bishops typically retire at 75, Glancy, 63, a Cleric of Saint Viator, stepped down earlier, with the reasons for his resignation not disclosed.

The Diocese expressed gratitude for Glancy’s service, thanking God for his contributions to Belize’s Catholic community, which comprises about 166,000 of the nation’s 400,000 residents.

A press release from the Diocese last week said, “We give thanks to Almighty God for the years of service Bishop Glancy faithfully provided to the people of God in Belize. We wish him all the best and God’s endless blessing in his life.”

Born in Moline, Illinois, in 1960, and a Loyola University, Chicago alumnus, Glancy professed his first Viatorian vows before spending four years teaching in Bogotá, Colombia.

Ordained in 1993 after his final vows, he co-founded a mission in Corozal Town, Belize, in 1997, dedicating years to the local community.

Appointed Auxiliary Bishop in 2012, Glancy aided Bishop Dorick Wright during his health struggles until Wright’s resignation in 2017.

Bishop Lawrence Nicasio, who succeeded Wright, passed away on January 1, this year, leaving the Diocese of Belize City and Belmopan without a bishop following Glancy’s departure.