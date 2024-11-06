BDF holds ceremony for 115 new soldiers

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 4, 2024

Last Friday, November 1, 2024, saw the official launching of the Calendar of Activities leading up to Garifuna Settlement Day by the National Garifuna Council (NGC) Belize City Branch. This event took place at the House of Culture in Belize City at 7:00 p.m. The event highlighted speeches from the Mayor of Belize City, Mr. Bernard Wagner; NGC Belize City Branch President, Mr. Raphael Martinez; Miss. Garifuna Belize City, Jailyn Sabal; and saw representatives from the National Institute of Culture and History (NICH) and various other donors and friends of NGC.

Musical entertainment during the official ceremony was provided by Larubeya Drummers and the Wabagari Dance Group.

Before the official Thank You, Mr. Raphael Martinez, President NGC Belize City, highlighted all the events for this year’s celebration. The calendar includes the following events:

Saturday, October 26th – Miss Garifuna Belize City Pageant @ Holy Redeemer Parish Hall;

— Garifuna Cultural Kick Off @ Travellers Bar, Philip Goldson Highway. Friday, November 1st – Motorcade @ 3:00 p.m.;

— Official Launch @ House of Culture at 6:30 p.m. Friday, November 8th – Luba Garifuna Museum Tour at House of Culture, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.;

— Solidarity Service at Swift Hall, St. Martin De Porres Parish at 6:00 p.m. All denominations are encouraged to participate. Saturday, November 9th – Drummer at Barranco City on McKay Blvd.;

— National Solidarity Mass at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral in Belmopan at 9:00 a.m.

— National Miss. Garifuna Belize Pageant in Belmopan at the Civic Center starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 13th – High School Rally at Westley College from 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon;

— Garifuna Spirituality Forum at UWI Auditorium at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, November 14th – Garifuna Awareness Day, Annual Outstanding Award at the Mexican Cultural Institute at 6:00 p.m. Friday, November 15th – Drumming at the Arana’s on Mahogany St. at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16th – Ligemeri Watu “FLAMES” Dance Concert with Ugundani Dance Group at the Bliss at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, November 17th – Garifuna Mass at St. Martin De Porres Church at 9:00 a.m. Monday, November 18th – Garifuna Cultural Display at the Battlefield Park at 10:00 a.m.;

— Cultural Extravaganza to bring in Garifuna Settlement Day at the Civic Center Yaaad. 6:00 p.m. till the next day. Tuesday, November 19th – Yurumein at the Court House Wharf at 5:00 a.m.;

— Settlement Day Mass at St. Martin De Porres Church at 8:00 a.m.;

— Official Ceremonies at the Civic Center at 10:00 a.m.;

— All day jamming at the Civic Center.

Immediately following the official launch, a traditional musical and dance concert was held in the court yard of the House of Culture. The Larubeya Drummers, Wabagari Dance Group and several Garifuna youths serenaded the night with their melodious voices. To top it all off, there were lots of mouth-watering Garifuna food and drinks on sale.

“Afeduha waméi wagücha, afareinha waméi wanichigu! – Celebrating our roots; sharing our culture”.