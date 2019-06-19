Belize City primary school basketball semifinals results; finals on Tuesday at Bird’s Isle

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 17, 2019– The Belize City Primary School Basketball Tournament 2019 had its male semifinal games today at the Bird’s Isle court. (Earlier games in the season were at the Civic Center.)

In the first semifinal, St. Martin De Porres crushed Belize Elementary, 40-28. Tarique Solis led St. Martin’s with 17 points, while Maddox Heusner had 8 points for Belize Elementary. And in the other semifinal, St. Mary’s rolled over Holy Redeemer, 47-25. Top scorer for St. Mary’s was Jayson Orosco with 18 points, while Roy Blades led Holy Redeemer with 16 points.

The championship matches for both females (F) and males (M) are scheduled for tomorrow at Bird’s Isle.

Tuesday, June 18

1:15 p.m. – (F) St. Martin De Porres vs Trinity Methodist

1:40 p.m. – (M) St. Martin De Porres vs St. Mary’s

(Information courtesy Ms. Barbara Cadle of National Sports Council)