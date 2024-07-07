Belize’s National Assembly welcomes new Acting Clerk

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Tues. July 2, 2024

The Belize Police Department has released a poster identifying the five most wanted individuals in the country. These individuals are considered dangerous and are being sought for serious crimes.

Police are asking the public to assist in locating these suspects by providing any information they might have about their whereabouts. To ensure the safety and anonymity of those who come forward, all calls will be treated with strict confidentiality.

On the Police Department’s “Most Wanted” list are:

Ulide Allen, 26 years old — wanted for murder Steve Ortiz, 24 years old — wanted for murder (armed and dangerous) Brady Tillet, 27 years old — wanted for aggravated assault upon the residence of the Commissioner of Police Raheem Marsden, 31 years old — wanted for attempted murder Malcom Myers, 30 years old — wanted for attempted murder

The public can contact the police by calling 911 or 922.