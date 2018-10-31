Belize U-20 departs tomorrow for CONCACAF U-20 World Cup Qualifiers in Bradenton, Florida

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Oct. 29, 2018– According to last Thursday’s release from the Football Federation of Belize (FFB), our Belize U-20 National Team should arrive tomorrow in Bradenton, Florida, USA, where the team will play 5 games over a 9-day period against national teams from 5 other Concacaf nations.

A release from Concacaf today noted that: “Fans will be able to follow all the action through the Confederation’s partner networks, including Univision Deportes (United States), Fox Sports Latin America (Mexico & Central America), Flow Sports (Caribbean) and other local partners…”

There are 6 groups in the initial phase of the 34-team tournament. Belize is in Group C along with Cuba, Antigua & Barbuda, Sint Maarten, Honduras and Dominican Republic.

Our games schedule in Group C:

Thurs. Nov. 1, 10:30 – Cuba vs Belize

Sat. Nov. 3, 12:45 – Belize vs Antigua & Barbuda

Mon. Nov. 5, 10:30 – Belize vs Sint Maarten

Wed. Nov. 7, 15:00 – Belize vs Honduras

Fri. Nov. 9, 12:45 – Dominican Republic vs Belize

The tournament format? “After an initial group phase, the six group winners will advance to the Qualification Stage, where they will be divided into two groups of three teams. The two group winners plus the second-place finishers of the Qualification Stage will qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019. Additionally, the two group winners will advance to the tournament’s final to determine the regional champion.”

Once again, FFB National Team coach Palmiro Salas will not be travelling with the team. The FFB’s team roster has Technical Director Philip Marin accompanied by assistant coaches Jacob Daniel and Daniel Smith.

The FFB release said the team is scheduled to “depart on 10th November,” which is being realistic, since an extended stay would require winning Group C. Nevertheless, represent The Jewel to your best, guys. Belize all the way!!