YWCA elects new Board of Directors

BELIZE CITY, Wed. July 17, 2024

Amandala received the sad news on Monday of the passing of one of Belize’s outstanding athletes of the 1960’s, Peter “Chukku” Young, who was a contemporary and friend of two other top sprinters in Belize, Colin Thurton and Owen “Sonny” Meighan, and was also a good friend of Amandala publisher Evan X Hyde.

This morning, we spoke by phone with Chukku’s daughter, Donnabeth Young, who resides in Los Angeles, California, but is currently visiting in Belize, and she told us that Chukku, who battled high blood pressure, was hospitalized a couple weeks ago in Kingston, Jamaica, where he lived, and then suffered a heart attack that proved fatal. Both she and her half-brother, Darshan, who resides in Norway, had visited and spent a few days with their dad before he passed on Monday, July 15.

Born in Belize on February 22, 1945, Chukku left Belize as a young man in 1969 and resided the rest of his life in Jamaica, where he was an accountant. Twice divorced, Chukku and his first wife, Belizean Lydia Ramcharam, who resided in Los Angeles, California, before returning to retire in Belize some twenty years ago, had one child, a daughter, Donnabeth Young; while he had a son, Darshan Young, with his second wife, Beverly Perry.

Donnabeth said her father visited Belize a number of times over the years. He enjoyed reading, “especially Black books”, and had an extensive home library. He played tennis and golf until he was physically unable to do so. He loved traveling, and traveled the world, literally. Chukku was a fierce competitor, and was also a world marathon runner, boasting that he had run marathons in all seven continents.

Chukku’s father was the original “Chukku”, police officer Curl “Chukku” Young, and his mother was Olive Ramsey. His siblings include brothers: Norman Young, Jeffrey Young, Eugene “Diggy” Young, Winston “Dabba” Young and Evan “Lulu” Young; and sisters: Rita Young-Stuart and Donnabeth “Tweenie” Young.

Funeral arrangements in Kingston, Jamaica, have not yet been finalized, but there are plans for returning his ashes to Belize, where another service will be held.

Our sincere condolences to his former wives, his children, siblings and other relatives and friends. Rest in peace, brother Peter “Chukku” Young!