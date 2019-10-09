Bush fire destroys house on Jane Usher Boulevard

Reports are that children lit the fire to ward off mosquitoes

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Oct. 7, 2019– A bush fire that erupted behind the basketball court on Jane Usher Boulevard destroyed a 12’ x 14’ plywood house in which a man and his son lived, and they are now homeless. At the time of the fire no one was at home.

The incident occurred at about 6:00 Friday evening. A resident of the area said that the bush was set on fire by children because of the mosquitos in the area, but the fire got out of control.

Kenneth Mortis, Supervisor of the National Fire Service, said that on their arrival, they saw the bushes engulfed in flames, and amidst the burning bushes there were old tires and some pieces of wood. The plywood house, which was in close proximity to the flames, was consumed.

The National Fire Service has begun an investigation into the matter, but has not located the occupants of the house, nor has it obtained any information about them.